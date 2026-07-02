This is Chapter 7 of Waiting for Spring.

Here you can find Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, and Chapter 6 - in case you missed them.

VII

Kristín found the letter waiting for her after breakfast. The handwriting was familiar enough that she recognized it before turning it over.

Outside the windows, the weather had softened. Snow still covered the ground, but the hard brightness of winter had given way to something greyer. Water dripped steadily from the roof above the entrance.

She slipped the envelope into her pocket and continued with her duties.

Only later, during the afternoon lull, did she sit down beside the stove in the nurses’ room and open it.

Dear Kristín,

Your letter has been read more times than I care to admit. I have probably memorized parts of it already. I am trying not to become too hopeful, but I fear I have never been especially good at that. I have started making plans, which feels strange after spending so long avoiding them. There is a small house available near the harbour. The roof needs attention before winter, and I keep finding other things wrong with it the longer I look at it. I can almost imagine you complaining about the kitchen already. For the first time in a long while, spring feels like something more than a season. Thank you for saying yes.

Yours, Pétur

Kristín folded the letter carefully and rested it in her lap.

Pétur had always sounded more certain on paper than he did in person. Once he decided upon a direction, he walked toward it without much hesitation, as though uncertainty were a luxury reserved for other people.

She read the letter again, slower this time.

Thank you for saying yes.

The words felt oddly unfamiliar.

She found paper and sat down to answer him properly, instead of the brief note she’d sent with the ward’s outgoing post that morning.

Dear Pétur, she began, and then sat for a long time without adding anything else.

She wanted to write: I don’t know if I’m the same person who wrote to you back in the autumn. She wanted to write: Ask me again in the spring. Neither seemed like something you could send to a man who had already begun arranging his future around her answer.

In the end, she wrote that she was glad and that she would write again soon, and folded it before she could reconsider a second time.

There were medicines to prepare, temperatures to record, beds to make. People continued needing things, which was one of the advantages of working in a place like this. It left remarkably little time for deciding what to do with the rest of your life.

She rose and went back to work.

—

Einar had expected pain. Pain belonged to the ordinary vocabulary of the sanatorium. People complained about it constantly, compared symptoms over breakfast, and discussed coughs with the seriousness other people reserved for politics.

What he had not expected was exhaustion.

The pain itself moved about unpredictably. At times, it settled beneath the ribs where it had first announced itself. At other moments, it climbed toward the shoulder and remained there for hours, as though uncertain where it truly belonged. Occasionally, it disappeared long enough to suggest it had finally lost interest in him, only to return a few minutes later with renewed determination.

But it was the fatigue that altered the shape of the day. Getting dressed became something to be considered in stages. Reading demanded concentration he no longer possessed. Even sleep had become strangely laborious. He drifted into it easily enough, only to surface an hour later, uncertain whether he had rested or merely spent time with his eyes closed.

Mikael appeared several times each day. Temperatures were taken, breaths counted, questions repeated. The answers changed very little.

“Better?”

“No.”

“Worse?”

“A little.”

“How much is a little?”

“Enough to mention.”

Mikael wrote something down.

That had become another source of irritation. People had started writing things down about him.

At first, Einar made an effort to remain himself. He complained about the food, criticized the weather, and argued with the newspaper man whenever circumstances allowed. But illness had a way of narrowing the world. The corridor grew more distant. Meals arrived rather than being attended. Days were no longer measured by bells or newspapers, but by small improvements that failed to appear.

Outside, winter had begun to loosen its grip. Water ran along the edges of the paths between the buildings, and although snow still covered most of the ground, it no longer seemed permanent. In the afternoons, sunlight lingered a little longer on the mountainside opposite the sanatorium.

Spring, Einar thought, appeared to be recovering more quickly than he was.

Anna visited when she could. At first she brought books from the common room, then newspapers, then nothing at all. Objects had begun to feel unnecessary. Conversation was easier, provided neither of them expected too much from it.

One afternoon, she found him sitting in the chair by the window with a blanket over his knees and a book lying unopened on the sill beside him.

Outside, the light had the thin, undecided quality particular to late afternoons in March. The snow still covered most of the yard, but dark patches had begun to appear near the walls where the sun lingered longest.

“I think spring has decided to visit,” Anna said.

Einar looked out the window.

“It’s being cautious.”

“It has reason to be.”

“Perhaps it remembers last year.”

She smiled.

“You don’t seem very hopeful.”

“I’ve always considered hope a slightly overrated quality.”

“That’s because you’re ill.”

“No. I’ve been saying that for years.”

Anna pulled up a chair.

They watched the meltwater dripping from the roof.

“Do you think you’ll leave this place?” Anna asked.

“Eventually.”

“That’s not what I meant.”

Einar was quiet.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I used to assume I’d leave here exactly as I arrived. I’m no longer sure that’s true.”

Anna nodded. Somewhere below, a door opened and closed, and voices rose briefly before the corridor swallowed them again.

She stood, pulling her cardigan straight. “I should get back before someone notices I’ve gone missing.”

“They’ll notice. They always do.”

“Then I’ll tell them I was checking on a difficult patient.”

“Accurate, at least.”

—

Sigríður no longer wrote every week.

For years, she had kept to a schedule. A letter on Sunday afternoon if she felt well enough. Monday, if she didn’t. Bjarni had once joked that he could tell how she was feeling from the day the envelope arrived.

Lately, the days had begun to drift.

She still unfolded the paper. She still uncapped her pen. Sometimes she even managed the first sentence.

After that, the effort seemed larger.

On the table beside her bed lay a half-finished page.

Dear Bjarni, The weather has changed at last.

That was all.

She had intended to continue after breakfast. Instead, she had slept through most of the afternoon.

That happened more often now.

She blamed the winter. By the time the snow was gone and nothing had changed, she’d stopped bothering to blame anything.

The walk to the common room required a pause halfway along the corridor. Climbing back into bed left her short of breath. The cough, once a familiar companion, had become more demanding, arriving in long fits that left her exhausted rather than merely annoyed.

Kristín had begun insisting she rest more.

Sigríður obeyed, mostly because arguing required energy she no longer possessed.

She folded the unfinished letter and put it in the drawer, uncertain whether there’d be another day for it, and too tired to decide which answer she preferred.

On her way back to her own room, she paused outside Einar’s. The door stood partly open. Anna was speaking softly inside, and a moment later, Einar said something that made her laugh. She found it reassuring to hear that.

—

The common room emptied slowly that evening.

People lingered in places like this one. There was rarely a reason to hurry anywhere, and even less reason to return to an empty room before necessary.

Anna remained by the piano after the others had left. She played a few uncertain notes, then stopped. The room no longer belonged entirely to lamps and shadows. Even at this hour, there was still a trace of daylight beyond the windows.

She heard footsteps behind her.

Mikael stood in the doorway.

“I thought you had escaped.”

“I considered it.”

“And?”

“I couldn’t decide where to go.”

Anna smiled.

“That seems to be going around.”

Mikael crossed the room and stood beside the window.

Outside, the snow had retreated from the stone wall nearest the entrance. Small patches of earth showed through.

“Einar had a better day,” he said.

“That’s good.”

“Perhaps.”

“That doesn’t sound very enthusiastic.”

“It isn’t.”

Anna lowered the piano lid.

“You don’t believe he’s improving?”

“I believe recovery is rarely as straightforward as patients expect.”

“Is he going to get worse, Mikael?”

He didn’t answer right away.

“I don’t think that’s a question I should answer for you.”

“That’s not a no.”

“It isn’t a yes either.”

She studied him for a moment and let it go because she understood there was nothing more he would say.

“You look tired,” she said instead.

“I am tired.”

“No,” she said. “I mean something else.”

Mikael rested a hand against the window frame, quiet for a moment before he spoke.

“When I first came here, I thought I would become accustomed to it.”

“To what?”

“The leaving.”

“Patients?”

“Patients.”

“And do you?”

He shook his head.

“You learn routines. You learn what to say to people who are frightened, and you learn to keep working when someone you’ve seen every day for months simply isn’t there the next morning.”

“But?”

“But I don’t think anyone becomes accustomed to absence.”

Anna ran her fingers lightly across the polished wood of the piano.

“Then why stay?”

Mikael smiled faintly.

It wasn’t a question people usually thought to ask him.

“At first I thought it was obligation. It took longer than I’d like to admit before I understood it wasn’t.”

“And now?”

He was quiet for a moment.

“Now I think it’s because every once in a while somebody leaves.”

“Einar.”

“Einar.”

“And when they do?”

“For a few days,” Mikael said, “you allow yourself to believe you’re useful.”

Anna considered this.

“It sounds lonely.”

“It probably is.”

“Do you ever think about leaving?” Anna asked.

“Occasionally.”

“And then?”

“Then I remember that I would have to decide where to go.”

She laughed softly.

“Most people start there.”

“I’m aware.”

The words settled between them.

Anna had the feeling that he had almost said something else, but she knew better than to ask.

Instead, she said, “Some people have somebody waiting for them.”

Mikael smiled.

“Yes.”

“And you?”

He looked out toward the valley, now little more than a pale shape beneath the remaining snow.

“I’ve never been especially good at being waited for.”

Neither spoke. Somewhere upstairs, a door closed. After a moment, he straightened his coat.

“I should check on Sigríður.”

Anna nodded.

“And I should stop pretending to practice.”

A smile appeared briefly.

“You play better than you pretend.”

“That’s reassuring.”

“No,” he said. “It’s merely accurate.”

She watched him disappear down the corridor.

It was Einar she meant to be thinking about. Instead, she found herself wondering what happened to Mikael on the nights he didn’t need to be useful to anyone.

—

By March, the newspapers had begun arriving more regularly.

The road was still bad, but at least it was passable, and the post had started arriving in something closer to its old rhythm.

That afternoon, the common room was unusually full. The weather had improved enough to tempt people out of their rooms, though not enough to persuade anyone to remain outside for long.

Snow still covered most of the valley, but its authority seemed diminished. Somewhere, a shutter had worked loose and knocked, unhurried, against the wall. The paths between the buildings had become a patchwork of ice, mud, and stubborn snow.

The newspaper man folded the paper and adjusted his spectacles.

“He’s going to start a war.”

Nobody looked up immediately.

Predictions had become one of his habits.

“Who is?” asked Anna.

“Hitler.”

“He already has,” somebody said.

“No,” replied the old man. “Not properly. He’s collecting countries the way some people collect stamps.”

Several people smiled.

“And what happens when the album is full?” Anna asked.

“He buys another album.”

A pause.

“He won’t stop,” the newspaper man said. “Nobody stopped him in Austria. Nobody stopped him in Prague. Every time he moves forward, someone explains why it isn’t worth arguing.”

“Perhaps they’re tired of arguing,” said Sigríður.

“Then they’ll have to become less tired.”

Nobody answered.

The old man looked down at the newspaper again.

“I’ll tell you now. Before the year is out, there’ll be war.”

“You said that last month,” Anna said.

“And the month before,” someone added.

“I did. And I’ll say it again next month if nobody proves me wrong before then.”

The newspaper man folded the paper and laid it beside him, muttering something about people who confused patience with sense.

Outside, sunlight rested briefly on the mountains before slipping away behind the clouds.

The room grew quiet.

Anna glanced once more toward Einar’s corridor before turning back to the room.

Kristín touched the letter in her pocket without quite meaning to.

Sigríður picked her knitting back up, though her hands weren’t really in it.

Outside, water went on dripping from the roof, the way it had for days.

—

That night Sigríður woke coughing.

It was different from the familiar cough she had carried with her for years, the one she scarcely noticed anymore except when other people reacted to it. The fit lasted longer than usual, forcing her upright in bed, one hand pressed against her chest while she waited for her breathing to settle.

Eventually, it did. Not completely, but enough to lie still and listen.

The sanatorium had its own night sounds: pipes contracting in the cold, floorboards shifting somewhere overhead, a door opening down the corridor and then closing again. Someone walked past her room; the footsteps slowed outside her door for a moment, then went on.

She reached for the glass of water beside the bed and found that her hand was trembling.

That annoyed her more than the cough had.

For years she had accepted illness the way one accepts weather. It came and went on its own schedule, and there was little point in taking it personally. But weakness was a different kind of intrusion. It got into small things without asking. The pen felt heavier than it had the week before. The staircase asked more of her. Even the corridor to the common room seemed to have lengthened, though she knew perfectly well it hadn’t.

She lay back against the pillow.

Moonlight rested faintly against the windowpane. Beyond it, she could make out patches of snow still clinging to the yard.

She found herself wondering whether Bjarni had noticed the change in seasons where he was. Then she wondered why she had not simply asked him.

The unfinished letter remained in the drawer.

Tomorrow, she thought. She would finish it tomorrow. She had thought the same thing three nights running now, and she no longer entirely believed it. She let herself think it anyway.

She closed her eyes and waited for the coughing not to come back.

Join me next Thursday for the final chapter of Waiting for Spring.

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