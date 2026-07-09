This is the final chapter of Waiting for Spring.

Here you can find Chapter 1, Chapter 2, Chapter 3, Chapter 4, Chapter 5, Chapter 6, and Chapter 7, in case you missed them.

VIII

The first truly warm day arrived without ceremony.

People simply stopped buttoning their coats all the way to the neck. Windows remained open for longer than they should have. Someone complained about the mud. Someone else complained about the birds.

The snow still clung to the shadows beside the buildings and lingered in long white streaks along the hillsides, but the valley itself had changed. Water moved everywhere now, running beneath the eaves, across the paths, and down toward the fjord in small, impatient streams.

Patients appeared outside after breakfast and remained there longer than prescribed. Blankets were folded back. Faces turned toward the sun as though it might disappear again if they looked away for too long.

The newspaper man stood near the entrance with his coat draped over one arm.

“Remarkable,” he announced.

“What is?” asked Anna.

“We spend six months longing for spring and another three complaining about it.”

“You’re already complaining?”

“I prefer to stay ahead of events.”

Anna smiled.

Across the yard, a pair of nurses carried cushions out to the veranda. Somewhere, a window opened. The smell of damp earth drifted briefly through the building before being replaced by coffee, soap, and coal dust.

For the first time in months, the sanatorium no longer felt entirely enclosed.

Winter had loosened its grip. People noticed it in different ways.

Kristín discovered she no longer reached automatically for the lantern when crossing the corridor in the early morning.

Anna found herself lingering by open windows.

Einar realized one afternoon that he had spent nearly an hour downstairs without thinking about his breathing.

Sigríður remained in her room.

—

She had stopped pretending she would finish the letter.

It remained in the drawer beside her bed, folded once and returned to the same place each evening. Occasionally, she took it out and reread the first sentence.

The weather has changed at last.

There was nothing inaccurate about it.

Outside her window, the snow had retreated from the building’s walls. People spoke more quietly in spring, she thought, perhaps because there were suddenly other sounds to listen to. Meltwater running beneath the windows. Birds she could not name. Doors opening more often.

Kristín came in carrying tea.

“You’ve hardly touched your breakfast.”

Sigríður looked at the tray.

“I’ve reached an age where I no longer feel obliged to eat things simply because someone places them in front of me.”

Kristín smiled.

“You’ve been saying that for five years.”

“And I was right then too.”

She sat up a little straighter, waiting for the dizziness to pass.

The movement seemed to require more planning than it once had.

Kristín placed the cup beside her.

“Would you like me to write to Bjarni?”

Sigríður looked toward the drawer.

“No.”

“You don’t have to finish it.”

“I know.”

“You could tell me what to say.”

Sigríður was quiet.

“If I do that,” she said eventually, “it becomes the last letter.”

Kristín did not answer.

Outside, a cart rattled somewhere near the service buildings. Voices drifted in through the slightly opened window.

Sigríður listened.

For years, she had imagined spring as something one reached, waiting at the far end of winter. It had simply arrived.

She turned back toward Kristín.

“Tell him I meant to finish it.”

Kristín nodded.

“I will.”

Sigríður smiled.

“That sounds like me.”

The sunlight had moved across the floor and now rested against the foot of the bed.

Kristín adjusted the blanket.

“Are you tired?”

“A little.”

“Would you like to sleep?”

Sigríður closed her eyes.

“That seems like an excellent use of the afternoon.”

Kristín remained beside her for another minute before quietly leaving the room.

At the doorway, she glanced back.

Sigríður appeared to be asleep already.

Or perhaps only resting.

At the sanatorium, people became accustomed to not always knowing the difference.

—

Einar returned to the dining room on a Tuesday.

Nobody remarked upon it immediately.

People had learned that recovery was a cautious business. You acknowledged improvement the way you approached uncertain ice in spring: carefully, and preferably after someone else had crossed first.

Mikael stood in the corridor doorway with a chart he wasn’t reading, watching Einar lower himself into the chair without the small hitch of breath that had marked every movement for weeks. He didn’t go in. There was nothing to examine that a doorway couldn’t tell him.

The newspaper man lowered his paper.

“Look at that.”

Einar sat down, slower than he meant to, and caught himself doing it.

“What?”

“I’d almost convinced myself that chair belonged to me.”

“You have a remarkable talent for convincing yourself of things.”

“You left it empty for weeks.”

“I was away.”

“The chair wasn’t.”

Anna, seated near the window, didn’t look up from her book right away. “You’re both still going on about the chair.”

“He started it,” said Einar.

“I merely observed a vacancy,” the newspaper man said. “The observing is not a crime.”

Kristín set a cup of coffee down in front of Einar, close enough that steam touched his hand.

“How does it feel?”

He looked at the cup for a moment before answering. “Disappointingly ordinary.”

She laughed, not unkindly. “What were you expecting?”

“I don’t know. Something more than porridge.”

“We’re trying not to overwhelm the digestive system on its first outing.”

“That’s a very clinical way of describing porridge.”

“I am, on occasion, a very clinical person.”

Outside, sunlight flashed briefly against the wet ground beyond the windows. The snow still lingered near the hillsides, but the yard itself had turned dark and soft beneath the thaw.

Mikael, still in the doorway, watched the light move across the floor and thought, not for the first time, that he had no real evidence any of this was his doing.

Einar wrapped his hands around the cup and said nothing for a while. Nobody filled the silence for him. It wasn’t a heavy silence. Just an unfamiliar one, in a room that had gotten used to him being sick.

Anna set her book face-down on her knee.

“You’ve gone quiet.”

“Have I?”

“You have.”

“I hadn’t noticed.”

“I did.”

He looked down at his cup, turning it slowly between his hands without drinking.

“I think being ill long enough changes something.”

“What?”

“You stop assuming there’ll always be more time.”

She let that sit between them for a moment.

“And once you stop assuming that?” she asked.

He gave a small shrug.

“Apparently you’re still expected to decide what to do with whatever’s left.”

“That seems like rather a lot to ask of a man who was, until recently, mostly horizontal.”

A smile reached him before he could stop it.

“It does.”

The newspaper man folded his paper along its crease, unnecessarily, since it was already folded.

“I solved that problem years ago.”

“How?”

“I stopped making plans altogether.”

“Has it worked?”

“No,” he said, “but at least my disappointment arrives on a schedule I set myself.”

Even Einar laughed at that, a short, surprised sound, as though it had gotten past him before he could stop it.

Mikael, in the doorway, allowed himself to think, carefully, that the procedure might not have failed after all.

He said nothing about it. He simply set the chart down on the nearest table, poured himself coffee, and sat, as though he had happened to arrive at exactly the right moment.

—

That evening Kristín unpacked her suitcase.

Not entirely.

Only enough to remove the things she found herself needing again.

The suitcase had stood beneath her bed for weeks, packed and repacked in anticipation of a departure that seemed to draw nearer each day yet remained difficult to imagine.

At first, she had regarded it with satisfaction. Later with obligation.

Now she mostly avoided looking at it.

She folded an apron and returned it to the wardrobe. There was no sense packing something she’d only need again tomorrow.

A book went back onto the shelf. She could always pack it last.

A scarf she had intended to bring with her found its way onto the peg beside the door, ready for whenever she needed it.

By the time she noticed what she was doing, half the suitcase was empty. She looked at it for a moment, then closed the wardrobe and told herself she’d finish properly at the weekend.

For years, she had imagined leaving the sanatorium as a decisive step. One morning, she would simply walk away from it and discover that life elsewhere had been waiting patiently all along.

Departure, it turned out, mostly involved forms and a great deal of waiting for other people to sign them.

Someone still needed their evening medicine. A temperature still had to be recorded before the night shift came on. Down the corridor, she could hear Einar’s voice among the others at supper, and, beneath it, the particular quiet of a door that hadn’t opened.

Spring had entered the building without asking anyone’s permission, and everyone’s arrangements had shifted a little to make room for it.

A knock sounded at the door.

It was Anna.

“I was looking for you.”

“You’ve found me.”

Anna glanced at the open suitcase.

“Preparing?”

Kristín pushed a stray sleeve back in. “Trying to. It keeps refilling itself with things I apparently still need.”

Anna smiled.

“People keep saying that. That it’s harder than they expected.”

“I imagine it usually is.”

Anna sat down in the chair by the window.

“Are you looking forward to it?”

Kristín didn’t answer immediately.

“I think so.”

“You don’t sound very certain.”

“I’ve spent so long imagining leaving that I never really thought about arriving.”

Anna smiled faintly.

“And now?”

“Now it feels rather more real.”

She rested a hand on the lid of the suitcase.

“A little frightening, perhaps.”

Outside, water still ran beneath the eaves, though more quietly now than it had yesterday.

Anna said, “You’ll write?”

“Of course.”

“Even if nothing much happens.”

Kristín looked up.

“Especially then.”

Anna nodded.

“It’ll be strange, this place without you.”

Kristín glanced around the small room, the bed, the chair by the window, the half-packed suitcase.

“Yes,” she said quietly. “I suppose it will.”

Neither of them said anything after that.

Anna wished her goodnight and left.

—

Kristín woke earlier than usual.

The light had already reached the window, pale and diffuse, carrying none of winter’s sharpness.

She dressed quietly and crossed the corridor before breakfast.

Checking on Sigríður had long since become part of the morning.

The room was still.

Not unusually still. Sigríður had spent much of the previous week asleep, drifting in and out of conversation, waking long enough to ask what day it was before deciding it didn’t matter very much.

The window had been left slightly open.

Cool air moved gently through the room, carrying the smell of wet earth.

Her spectacles rested on the bedside table. The letter remained where she had last seen it. Folded once. Waiting.

Kristín stepped closer.

For a moment, she simply stood there.

Then she touched Sigríður’s hand.

It was colder than she expected, though she could not have said what she had expected instead.

She sat down beside the bed.

Outside, voices drifted faintly from the yard. Someone laughed. A door closed. The day had already begun.

A breakfast tray no longer needed.

A bed that would not be remade.

A familiar cough that had stopped.

Mikael appeared in the doorway.

He looked at Kristín and understood immediately.

Neither spoke.

He crossed the room, performed the small duties that still belonged to him, and then stood quietly beside the bed.

“She looked peaceful,” Kristín said.

Mikael nodded.

“I think she had made her peace with things.”

Kristín glanced toward the drawer.

“No,” she said softly.

“I think she simply became tired.”

The room stayed quiet around them for a long while.

Then Kristín opened the drawer and took out the unfinished letter.

She unfolded it.

Dear Bjarni,

The weather has changed at last.

That was all.

She folded it again.

“I’ll write to him,” she said.

Mikael nodded.

“Yes.”

Beyond the window, the remaining snow had withdrawn toward the hillside, leaving the ground around the building dark and exposed.

—

They came for her in the early afternoon.

Mikael did not go with them. There was a form to complete, and after that another, and by the time he had finished both, the corridor outside her room was empty again, as though nothing had passed through it at all.

He went in anyway.

The bed had already been stripped. Someone efficient had gotten to it before him. The window was still open, and the room held the same cool, damp-earth air it had held that morning, indifferent to what had or hadn’t happened in it.

He opened the wardrobe.

A gray cardigan with a button missing near the collar. A pair of slippers, worn soft at the heel. A photograph, small, slightly curled at one corner, of a man in an old-fashioned collar who might have been a brother, a husband, or someone Mikael would now never be able to name.

He held the photograph for a moment without turning it over to see if anything was written on the back.

Then he set it down, folded the cardigan once, and placed both back exactly where he had found them, as though someone might still come looking.

He sat down on the edge of the bed.

The mattress gave under him the way it had given under six years of other people in this exact spot, and would go on giving under whoever came next.

He looked at the empty chair by the window. At the drawer, still slightly open. At the square of sunlight moving across the floor, unbothered.

For a long moment he didn’t do anything at all.

The room was just a room.

He sat there a while longer before he remembered there was still a form for the wardrobe’s contents. Someone else’s chart was already being prepared. He got up to find it.

—

Pétur arrived three days later.

The motorcar was heard before it came into view. By now, the road remained open most days, and its arrival caused little more than a few curious glances from the veranda. The newspaper man looked over the top of his paper.

“Someone important,” he announced.

“How can you tell?” Anna asked.

“He washed the car.”

She smiled and went back inside.

Kristín was in the dispensary, measuring medicine into small bottles, when Anna appeared in the doorway.

“He’s here.”

Kristín nodded, though she did not stop what she was doing.

“I know.”

“You don’t seem surprised.”

“I’ve known the day for weeks.”

Anna leaned against the doorframe.

“Knowing isn’t quite the same thing.”

“No.”

Kristín replaced the stopper on the bottle, wiped her hands on a towel, and untied her apron.

“Would you tell him I’ll be there in a moment?”

“Of course.”

After Anna had gone, she remained where she was for another minute.

The shelves stood in their usual order. Bottles, labels, measuring glasses, everything exactly where it belonged. She found herself straightening a bottle that wasn’t crooked.

Then she laughed quietly at herself, picked up her coat, and walked outside.

Pétur was waiting beside the motorcar.

He removed his cap as she approached and smiled before either of them said anything.

“You took your time.”

“I had medicines to finish.”

“I should have expected that.”

“You probably should.”

He stepped forward and took her hands.

“They’re still cold.”

“They usually are.”

“I thought spring might have fixed that.”

“It hasn’t managed everything.”

He laughed. It was the same laugh she remembered.

“You look well,” she said.

“So do you.”

“You’re a terrible liar.”

“I’ve waited months to tell it.”

She laughed, and for a moment the months between them seemed much shorter.

“Shall we walk?” he asked.

She nodded.

They followed the path toward the road. The ground was soft beneath their boots, and here and there the last patches of snow lingered in the shade of the stone wall.

“You’ll like the house,” he said.

“You’ve written enough about it.”

“I’ve probably written too much. I repaired the back steps, in any case.”

“I thought you were waiting for me to complain about them first.”

“I grew impatient.”

“I’ve been wondering where to put your books,” he said.

“My books?”

“I assumed you’d bring them.”

“I hadn’t thought that far.”

“I have.” He paused, a little caught out by how much he’d actually thought about it. “I’ve thought about rather a lot.”

“I know.”

He said, “We should leave before supper. It’s a long drive.”

She nodded automatically. “Of course.”

They turned back the way they’d come.

Behind them, the sanatorium stood with several windows open to the afternoon. A nurse crossed the veranda carrying folded blankets. “It’ll seem strange,” Pétur said.

“What will?”

“Not hearing the bell.”

As if on cue, the supper bell rang across the yard.

She smiled. “I’ve lived by that bell for nearly seven years.”

“You won’t miss it.”

“No?”

“You’ll have other things. The garden. The house. You telling me where I’ve put everything.”

“I don’t do that.”

“You do.”

She was about to deny it, then didn’t bother.

The motorcar came back into view as they rounded the last bend, small and dark against the gravel, exactly where they’d left it.

He reached into it and took out a small parcel wrapped in brown paper.

“I nearly forgot.”

She unwrapped it carefully. Inside was a blue enamel coffee pot.

She turned it slowly in her hands, not because of the pot itself, but because he had already imagined exactly where it belonged.

“I saw it in Akureyri,” he said. “I thought it would look right in the kitchen.”

“It’s beautiful.”

“I’ve been thinking,” he said. “We could paint the spare room during the summer.”

“There are only two rooms.”

“Then we’ll paint whichever one disappoints us first.”

She laughed. “You’ve planned all this.”

“I’ve had time.”

“Yes.”

“And you?”

She looked back toward the sanatorium. The windows were open. Someone crossed the yard carrying a basket of washing. A patient’s laughter drifted faintly through the afternoon air.

“I’ve had time too,” she said quietly.

“And?”

She didn’t answer.

Pétur had spent the winter preparing for the life they would begin together. She had spent it, she realized, becoming part of another one.

Neither of them spoke.

Then Pétur nodded.

“I wondered.”

She looked at him.

“When?”

“A while ago.”

“What gave me away?”

“You stopped writing about leaving.”

She lowered her eyes.

“I kept writing.”

“I know.”

He smiled gently.

“You just stopped writing about us.”

He reached for the parcel still resting in her hands.

“No,” he said after a moment. “Keep it.”

“The coffee pot?”

“You’ve already found a kitchen for it.”

She looked at him, surprised.

“I think you have.”

He closed the car door quietly.

“I should go.”

“I’m sorry.”

“I know.”

He touched the brim of his cap. Then he got into the motorcar.

Kristín remained where she was until the sound of the engine had faded into the valley.

Only then did she turn. Without thinking, she walked back toward the entrance.

—

Einar’s name disappeared from the morning list without ceremony.

Mikael noticed it while drinking his coffee. Someone had drawn a careful line through it and written Discharged in the margin. He looked at the word for a moment before turning the page.

Outside, the motorcar from Akureyri had already arrived. Not Pétur’s. Another one. Smaller.

The driver stood talking to one of the orderlies while Einar carried his suitcase onto the veranda. It looked lighter than when he had arrived. Or perhaps he was stronger.

Anna came out after him.

“So.”

“So.”

“You’ve packed everything?”

“I’ve probably forgotten something.”

“What?”

“I won’t know until tomorrow.”

She smiled. “You’ll have to come back.”

“I’d rather not.”

“Good answer.”

The valley stretched away beneath them, greener than it had been only a few days earlier. Snow still lingered high on the mountains, but it no longer reached the road.

Anna looked at the suitcase. “You brought too many books.”

“I always do.”

“You only finished one.”

“I read the others very thoroughly without opening them.”

She laughed. “I shall miss arguing with you.”

“I know.”

“And you?”

He looked toward the building. Kristín was crossing the yard with a tray beneath one arm. The newspaper man stood near the entrance pretending not to watch. A window on the upper floor had been thrown wide open.

“I’ll miss the people,” he said.

“Not the place?”

He considered the question. “I don’t think they’re separable.”

Mikael came out carrying a folded envelope.

“I nearly forgot.”

Einar looked at it. “Am I being admitted again already?”

“Quite the opposite.” He handed him the discharge papers.

Einar slipped them into his coat pocket without looking. “I trust you’ve written flattering things.”

“I’ve written accurate things.”

“That sounds less useful.”

They stood a while, facing one another. Then Einar held out his hand. Mikael took it.

“Thank you.”

Mikael shook his head. “Try not to come back.”

“That almost sounded affectionate.”

“I’m trying something new.”

“It’s unsettling.”

“I suspected it might be.”

They both smiled.

The driver closed the boot. “We should be going.”

Einar nodded. He climbed into the motorcar and lowered the window.

No speeches came to him. He was unexpectedly grateful for that.

He raised one hand. Anna raised hers. Kristín looked up from the tray she was carrying. The newspaper man lifted his newspaper by an inch, which was as close as he generally came to waving.

The motorcar pulled away. No one moved until it reached the bend in the road. Then it disappeared behind the hillside.

The yard became a yard again. Someone called for more firewood, though it was hardly needed now. A nurse laughed somewhere inside the building. The kitchen bell rang.

Life resumed before anyone had quite finished watching it.

Mikael stood for another moment. Then he turned and went back inside. Behind him, the last of the snow kept doing what it had been doing for weeks now, quietly, without anyone’s permission. Disappearing.

If you found this piece useful or enjoyable, you can support my work here.