Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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Gerridoc's avatar
Gerridoc
5h

Excellent post. As one of my colleagues used to say: “Guidance isn’t gospel.”

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one patient’s pen's avatar
one patient’s pen
5h

As a patient, thank you for this. Thank you for recognizing that sometimes the protocol doesn’t fit the human sitting in front of you. Thank you for pausing to allow space for that question. I consider myself one of these patients who doesn’t neatly fit into the diagnosis I’ve been given or respond to treatments in the expected way.. and it can be difficult to have these kinds of conversations if my doctor isn’t receptive. Your patients are very lucky to have a doctor who is!

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