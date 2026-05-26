The room was colder than it needed to be.

Near the back, an espresso machine kept hissing between talks. People drifted in and out carrying paper cups and conference bags. A man two rows ahead of me had started losing the fight against jet lag twenty minutes earlier. His head dipped forward, recovered, dipped again.

Onstage, another slide appeared.

“LDL-C target: <70.”

Click.

Nobody looked surprised.

The lights were low enough for the PowerPoint to wash the audience in pale blue light. Laptop screens flickered open and shut. Someone coughed. Someone near the aisle was already scrolling through email.

I had been to meetings like this for years. Most cardiologists have.

After a while, they begin to blur together. The same discussions. The same graphs. The same careful certainty.

Class I.

Level A.

Target achieved.

Click.

Outside the ballroom, medicine was rarely that clean.

Patients arrived worried, skeptical, exhausted, contradictory. Some wanted reassurance. Others wanted permission to worry. Some wanted another test. Some wanted fewer tests. Some cared more about fatigue than longevity.

But inside these rooms, patients often dissolved into categories, percentages, and curves.

The conversations that filled clinic rooms rarely made it onto the slides.

“My calcium score is zero. Do I really need this medication?”

“I know the blood pressure looks better, but I feel tired all the time.”

“Do all these pills actually help me, or am I just becoming older faster?”

Questions like that tended to disappear beneath the glow of polished graphs. Not because anyone was malicious. And not because the science was fake.

Most of the people in those rooms genuinely wanted to help patients. Many were thoughtful physicians. Some were brilliant. The trials were real. The data mattered.

But something subtle happens when a field becomes too certain of itself. The room slowly gets smaller.

The same experts appear on the same panels. The same studies circulate through the same conferences. Recommendations become habits. Habits harden into doctrine.

After a while, even intelligent people stop noticing how repetitive the conversation has become.

You see it in ordinary clinical encounters.

A woman in her early fifties came to the clinic because her cholesterol and blood pressure were slightly elevated. She felt fine. Walked every day. Slept reasonably well.

Her calculated risk crossed a threshold by a fraction, and a prescription appeared almost automatically.

Nobody explained absolute risk particularly well. Nobody discussed uncertainty. Nobody asked how she felt about taking medication for the next thirty years. The visit moved forward because the pathway was already familiar to everyone involved.

Six months later, the numbers had improved beautifully.

LDL down.

Blood pressure down.

Weight down.

The chart looked excellent.

But near the end of the appointment, she paused for a moment and said quietly:

“I don’t really feel like myself anymore.”

Nothing dramatic enough to qualify as illness. Nothing measurable enough to fit neatly into the chart.

Just slower. More tired. Less sharp than before.

And suddenly the room felt slightly uncomfortable. The numbers said the visit had been successful. But something no longer fit.

Medicine likes measurable things. We trust them because they feel solid beneath our feet. A blood pressure. A laboratory value. An ejection fraction.

Sometimes they reflect reality clearly. Sometimes they mostly reflect what was easiest to measure.

I think about this more now than I used to.

Partly because modern cardiology has become very good at lowering numbers. Cholesterol. Blood pressure. Glucose. We keep adding therapies, refining targets, tightening control. Much of it is supported by good science. Some of it has clearly helped people.

But the older I get, the less convinced I am that improvement on paper always means improvement in life.

An eighty-one-year-old man with heart failure took every medication recommended by the guidelines. His chart looked beautiful. Blood pressure controlled. LDL low. Everything optimized exactly the way it should be.

Then one night he got up to go to the bathroom, became dizzy, fell, and broke his hip.

Nobody had made an obvious mistake. That was the uncomfortable part.

The medications were reasonable. The decisions defensible. If you reviewed the chart afterward, you could justify almost every step.

And still, somehow, the patient ended up harmed.

That is what makes modern medicine complicated.

Harm rarely arrives looking like villainy. More often, it arrives disguised as diligence.

A physician follows recommendations carefully. A hospital tracks quality metrics responsibly. A committee reviews evidence honestly.

And yet somehow the patient sitting in front of us begins to feel less visible. Not all at once. Quietly.

Guidelines are useful, of course. Most of us rely on them every day to organize evidence and protect patients from reckless medicine.

But guidelines were never meant to replace judgment.

Somewhere along the way, many of us became afraid of hesitation itself.

Afraid to say:

“This patient may not fit perfectly into the pathway.”

Or:

“I’m not entirely sure another medication improves this person’s life.”

Those sentences have become strangely difficult in modern medicine.

So we keep clicking forward.

Another recommendation.

Another target.

Another medication added carefully into the chart.

And sometimes, if we are honest, we can feel something narrowing inside ourselves while we do it.

Not compassion, exactly.

Something else.

Less room to hesitate before reflex takes over.

I still believe deeply in science.

But science was never supposed to eliminate thought. It was supposed to sharpen it.

The best physicians I have known were rarely the most rigid. They were the ones who could sit with uncertainty a little longer than everyone else. The ones who understood that evidence mattered enormously, but patients do not experience life as Kaplan-Meier curves.

They experience it as mornings.

Fatigue.

Fear.

Dizziness.

Relief.

A walk with less shortness of breath. An extra hour of energy at the end of the day.

Sometimes medicine forgets this.

Or maybe more accurately: sometimes medicine starts talking mostly to itself.

And from inside the room, the echo barely sounds like an echo anymore.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Author’s note: I first wrote about some of these ideas last year on DocsOpinion. Lately, I found myself returning to them from a slightly different place.