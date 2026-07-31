Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

Axel F Sigurdsson MD, PhD

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PamWhatAm
5h

My HMO put me on statins at 65. I didn't think my numbers were that bad, but when my LDL and HDL both were in the sixties, I was thrilled. At my last physical, my LDL went from 69 to 72 (I'm 81). I asked the doctor if that was concerning. He scoffed and told me he expects me to live another ten to 20 years. Because my mother had hardening of the arteries, I asked him to check my carotids. They're fine.

I don't want to live to be a 100, but I exercise and walk the dog daily because I want to be healthy for as long as I live.

I am so enjoying your articles.

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